Friday, August 20, 2021
Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

August 19, 2021

A Coast Guard helicopter crew prepares to medevac an oil rig crew member experiencing a cardiac event on the Hoover-Diana oil platform, 150 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas, August 19, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

An ailing crew member was medevaced from an oil platform approximately 150 miles east of Corpus Christi, Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi received a call at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday from personnel on ExxonMobil's Hoover-Diana oil platform stating a a 54-year-old crew member was experiencing a cardiac event. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston launched to assist. The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, landed on the oil rig and brought the patient aboard. The crew transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition.

