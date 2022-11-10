Marine Link
Oil Rig Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

November 10, 2022

File photo: Patrick D. Kelley / U.S. Coast Guard

An ailing worker was medevaced from a Gulf of Mexico oil rig, about 14 miles south of Dauphin Island, Ala., the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Mobile received a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from an oil rig requesting a medevac for a 58-year-old male who was suffering from chest pain.

The watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.

The boatcrew crew arrived on scene and transferred the man to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Dauphin Island.

The worker was last reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said on Thursday.

