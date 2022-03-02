Marine Link
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Oil Tanker Firm Frontline 'Unlikely' to Transport Russian Oil

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 2, 2022

Credit:Tony Capa/MarineTraffic.com

Oil tanker company Frontline is unlikely to transport Russian crude oil following the invasion of Ukraine, the company's chief executive told Norway's E24 business news website on Wednesday.

"The EU, the United States and Britain have specifically excluded oil and gas from sanctions, so we're not ruling it out. That said, on a practical level we are unlikely to transport Russian oil on our vessels the way things are developing," CEO Lars Barstad was quoted as saying.


(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

