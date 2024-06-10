Olympic CSOV Completes Sea Trials

A new construction service operations vessel (CSOVs) being built by Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft for Olympic has completed sea trials.

The newbuild, Olympic Boreas, launched from the dock hall at Ulstein Verft on April 6, is the first of two sister vessels for Olympic, designed to assist in offshore energy construction projects and service assignments.

The vessels are based on the ULSTEIN SX222 design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS and feature the novel TWIN X-STERN solution. They have a length of 89.6m and a beam of 19.2m and accommodate 126 people in 91 cabins, all with daylight.

The contract between Olympic and Ulstein was signed in 2022 and includes the construction of two CSOVs at Ulstein Verft. The hulls are built by the Crist yard in Poland. The vessels are powered by diesel-electric propulsion with variable speed and large battery energy storage systems. Ulstein Power & Control has been contracted to deliver an extended power and automation package, including a large battery supply.

"The involved personnel from Olympic and Ulstein at the sea trial are highly satisfied with the results," said project manager Helge Torvik at Ulstein Verft.

Harald Leif Hansen, Olympic's site manager, said, "The vessel has an innovative propulsion system that considerably reduces fuel consumption and makes it easy to maneuver. The vessel moves approximately with the same speed both backwards and forward. We are very satisfied with the vessel after these first experiences. I'm impressed by the small amount of water she pulls and small waves she makes.

"This vessel will be a great tool to operate in the offshore wind farms with her superior seakeeping characteristics, machinery arranged for low noise levels and great facilities in the accommodation. We believe that this will be a factor of success to our shipping company with a large demand from our customers for this and similar types of vessels.

"The energy saving solutions of this vessel and its sister ship, yard number 319, which is currently in the outfitting process at Ulstein Verft, will save fuel costs in future operations."