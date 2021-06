Oman's state-owned transport group Asyad plans to restructure its operations in order to focus on logistics, port services, free zones, shipping, drydocks and e-commerce, the state-run Oman News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing a management decision.

The transport ministry will take over supervision of the company's land transportation activity, it said.





