OMS Group Enlists Ulstein to Build Two Next-Gen Cable Layers

Subsea services provider OMS Group has signed contracts with Ulstein for the design and construction of two cable laying vessels (CLVs).

The vessels will be designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions and constructed at Ulstein Verft, with delivery planned for 2028.

Each vessel will be about 130 meters long and 22 meters wide, with cable capacity of up to 6,500 tonnes and accommodation for 75 people.

The design includes two large cable tanks, two spare-cable tanks, an enclosed cable deck hangar, and an open deck above the hangar for remotely operated vehicles and containers. The vessels will also be equipped with a 50-tonne A-frame and towing winch for cable ploughing operations.

Ulstein said the X-BOW design reduces vessel motion, limiting wear on cables and equipment while improving safety and operational capability in harsh weather conditions.

“With global connectivity demand accelerating, fleet capacity has become a critical constraint for the industry. These vessels significantly enhance our ability to execute complex submarine cable installations reliably and at scale, positioning OMS Group strongly for the next phase of global digital infrastructure growth,” said Ronnie Lim, Group Chief Executive Officer of OMS Group.

“By integrating our proven ULSTEIN X-BOW design with advanced technologies such as the ULSTEIN POWER Variable Speed Generator (VSG), we deliver vessels that set new standards for operational efficiency and environmental performance in this market.

“These solutions reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Together with OMS Group, we are committed to supporting the global digital infrastructure with sustainable, future-ready solutions. A big thank you also goes to our employees for their efforts in securing this contract,” added Gunvor Ulstein, CEO at Ulstein Group.