OMV Gas Discovery Could Extend Life of Aasta Hansteen Hub

OMV (Norge) has successfully completed drilling of a deepwater exploration well in the Norwegian Sea with preliminary estimated total recoverable gas volumes of between 30 and 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (mn boe).

The deepwater wildcat well 6605/6-1 S is located 300km west of the Norwegian mainland at a water depth of 1,064 meters. The gas discovery, in the Haydn/Monn exploration prospects of PL 1194, is approximately 65 kilometers from the existing infrastructure of the Polarled pipeline and the Aasta Hansteen field.

The license partners in PL1194 will further evaluate the discovery for a potential gas field development to the nearby infrastructure. Leveraging existing infrastructure, a subsea development to the Aasta Hansteen host platform will result in faster planning and execution with lower development costs, and a reduced carbon footprint.

The well was drilled using the Transocean Norge rig, a converted and certified low emission drilling unit. OMV (Norge) is the operator of PL 1194 with a 40% working interest. The partners are Vår Energi (30%) and Inpex Idemitsu Norge (30%).

“By focusing on gas as a transition fuel, OMV invests in affordable energy solutions and contributes to a more sustainable energy mix. We aim to increase the share of gas in our production portfolio to 60% by 2030. A commercial discovery will further advance our diversification, while high grading our portfolio in Norway. Ultimately, today’s news further solidifies our position as a reliable gas supplier in Europe,” says Berislav Gašo, OMV Executive Vice President Energy.

“This discovery could unlock significant potential in the area and extend the life of the Aasta Hansteen gas hub, in which OMV already has a stake,” added Gašo.



