ONE Announces New Transpacific Service from February 2025

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced its Transpacific service starting from February 2025 which will deploy 16 core weekly services.

“The emphasis will be on quality end-to-end direct services with high schedule reliability. The core products will include sufficient sea speed buffers and are designed so that the impact of Hapag's departure in 2025 will have a minimal impact on ONE's network and customers over the post-CNY disengagement period,” Jeremy Nixon, CEO of ONE said.

The Transpacific product consists of 16 main services:

Asia - US West Coast South

FP1 (Far East – Pacific 1): From Europe - Singapore - Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – To Europe

PS3 (Pacific South 3): Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Cai Mep – Haiphong – Yantian – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Pusan – Shanghai (Waigaoqiao) – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Port Kelang – Nhava Sheva

PS4 (Pacific South 4): Xiamen – Yantian – Kaohsiung – Keelung – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Keelung – Kaohsiung – Xiamen

PS6 (Pacific South 6): Qingdao – Ningbo – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Kobe – Qingdao

PS7 (Pacific South 7): Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Singapore

PS8 (Pacific South 8): Shanghai (Yangshan) – Ningbo – Kwangyang – Pusan – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Pusan – Kwangyang – Incheon – Shanghai (Yangshan)

AP1 (Asia Pacific 1): Haiphong – Cai Mep – Shekou – Xiamen – Taipei – Ningbo – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Shekou – Haiphong

AHX (Asia Hawaii Express): Pusan – Yokohama – Honolulu – Pusan



Asia - US West Coast North

PN1 (Pacific North 1): Xiamen – Kaohsiung – Ningbo – Nagoya – Tokyo – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Nagoya – Xiamen

PN2 (Pacific North 2): Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Haiphong – Yantian –Vancouver – Tacoma – Tokyo – Kobe –Shanghai (Yangshan) – Singapore

PN3 (Pacific North 3): Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Pusan –Vancouver – Tacoma – Pusan – Qingdao



Asia - US East Coast

EC1 (US East Coast 1): Kaohsiung – Yantian – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Ningbo – Pusan – (Panama) - New York – Norfolk – Savannah – (Panama) – Balboa – Kaohsiung

EC2 (US East Coast 2): Xiamen – Yantian – Ningbo – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Pusan – (Panama) – Manzanillo – Savannah – Charleston – Wilmington – Norfolk – Manzanillo – (Panama) – Pusan – Xiamen

EC5 (US East Coast 5): Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo – (Suez) – Halifax – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Charleston – Norfolk – New York – Halifax – (Suez) – Singapore – Laem Chabang

EC6 (US East Coast 6): Kaohsiung – Hong Kong – Yantian – Ningbo – Shanghai (Yangshan) – Pusan – (Panama) - Houston – Mobile – (Panama) – Rodman – Kaohsiung

WIN (West India North America): Bin Qasim – Hazira – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Damietta – Algeciras – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Charleston – Norfolk – Damietta – Jeddah – Bin Qasim