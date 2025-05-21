Marine Link
Wednesday, May 21, 2025

One on One with Knut Ørbeck Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 21, 2025

With a 160+ year history and 18% of the world fleet under the DNV classification banner, DNV is one of the world’s leading classification societies. Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, DNV’s long-tenured CEO Maritime, weighs in on the most pressing matters of the day, from risk mitigation during a time of geopolitical upheaval, to the core technical issues driving maritime’s future, from decarbonization and fuel transition to digitalization and cyber security.


Watch on Youtube:

Listen on Spotify: 

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Interview: Digital at the Helm

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week