OneLearn Partners with UK P&I Club for Seafarer Training

OneLearn Global (OLG), the Cyprus-based full services learning technology, content and services provider, has enhanced and expanded its catalogue of seafarer training material, under a collaboration agreement signed with global insurer the UK P&I Club.

Under the terms of the agreement, OLG will host 50 video and webinar courses developed by the UK P&I Club, on its Learning Management System (LMS), including a series of short (5-minute max) animations on such topics as vessel collisions, bunkering mishaps, crew injuries, and enclosed space accidents; monthly 60-90 minute webinars about crew wellness, biofuels, navigation, and other current issues; 30-minute ‘Ask an Expert’ content about cybersecurity, bulk cargo, passage planning and other subjects; as well as short ‘Inside Ship’ videos about risk awareness in the face of dangerous situations involving steering gear, bunker sampling, and hot surfaces.

Abhinava Narayana, Managing Director of Operations and Product Development of OneLearn Global, said, “At OneLearn Global, we know the impact that motivating and inspiring training content can have, and we are thrilled to be working with the prestigious UK P&I Club on bringing world-class learning content to seafarers.

“Thanks to the collaborative agreement we have signed with the UK P&I Club, we are able to include this important content as part of the catalogue of courses we offer OLG customers, both in an online and offline mode. This is in addition to the larger universe of eLearning and immersive learning courseware we offer daily to our learners. It is about driving learning on demand across the board.”

Welcoming the collaboration, Capt. Anuj Velankar, Regional Loss Prevention Director for UK P&I, said: “We have long been committed to sharing valuable training content with seafarers to raise awareness and skill levels. The collaboration with OneLearn Global will greatly benefit seafarers and marine professionals by bringing to them the latest information on key topics.”