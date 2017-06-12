Search Operations for Mexican Navy Ship Lady Crew in Goa

The Indian Navy launched a massive search operation for a Mexican lady cadet who reportedly fell overboard from the Mexican sail training ship STS Cuahtemoc off Goa, on June 11.

"Indian Navy has launched a “Search & Rescue” operation to look for a lady cadet who has reportedly fallen overboard from Mexican Sail Training Ship (STS) Cuauhtemoc, at 1400 hrs on 11 June 2017 in position about 560 Nm west of Goa," said a statement from the Navy.

It has been reported that the lady cadet was not donning life saving gear when she fell overboard.

Promptly responding to the alert, Boeing P8I aircraft sorties were undertaken from 2100 hrs - 2300 hrs and 0630 hrs – 1030 hrs on 11 June 2017 and 12 June 2017 respectively for SAR.

IN Ship TEG which was enroute to Mumbai from Port Louis, Mauritius has been diverted and is likely to arrive in the area at 1800 hrs on 12 Jun 17. Additionally, IN Ship Mysore (with two integral helicopters) has sailed from Mumbai AM 12 June 2017 and is likely to arrive in the area at 2000 hrs on 13 June 2017 for SAR operations. No success has been reported yet on sighting / recovery of the lady cadet.