Regulator Okays Husky Energy to Restart SeaRose Operations

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has announced it has lifted the notice to suspend operations for the SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and associated facilities.

The January 17, 2018 C-NLOPB notice to suspend operations resulted from an incident in March 2017 where Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) departed from its agreed Ice Management Plan by not disconnecting the vessel and sailing away when an iceberg entered its quarter-mile exclusion zone.

“We could have and should have responded differently according to the pre-existing plan, and have learned from this incident,” said CEO Rob Peabody. “We will apply these lessons and share the learnings broadly in the region and across the company.

“Our engagement with the C-NLOPB was constructive and cooperative. We share the same objective. The safety of our people and the protection of the environment is our first priority and in this case we let ourselves down.”

Organizational changes include the appointment of Trevor Pritchard as Senior Vice President, Atlantic Region . He was previously the Company’s head of safety, overseeing operational integrity and ensuring a safe work environment. Pritchard will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Rob Symonds.

“Trevor Pritchard is well known to many in Newfoundland and Labrador. He has previously led the business and under his leadership the SeaRose FPSO established a solid track record for safety and reliability,” said Peabody. “I’m very pleased he has agreed to move from his previous position leading Process and Occupational Safety for the whole of Husky to return to a province where I know he has strong ties."