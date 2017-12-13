Sydney’s Newest Ferry Begins Operations

A newbuild 27-meter catamaran passenger ferry has been delivered to the Australian Public
Company Sealink, and has commenced operations on Sydney Harbor.
Designed by Incat Crowther
and built by Aluminium Marine, Nancy Wake is a 280 passenger vessel accommodating 198 passengers inside and 82 outside.
Nancy Wake is the fourth vessel of this design, which includes Incat Crowther’s new generation propeller tunnel which reduces draft and offers a flat transom to integrate with standard fixed or active interceptor systems. Fuel consumption is also reduced, the designer said.
The ferry is fitted with a pair of Yanmar 6AYM-WGT main engines, each producing 670kW. The vessel comfortably and efficiently operates at 25 knots at a modest MCR. According to Incat Crowther, the efficient vessel provides a significant cost advantage operating in the highly-competitive Sydney Harbor environment
.
Nancy Wake’ main deck features a large open aft deck, with three bathrooms. Large double doors lead to the main cabin, where 137 passengers are seated. There is a large kiosk/bar aft, and mid-ship boarding doors. Forward doors lead to a fully enclosed foredeck, offering operational flexibility. Upstairs, the mid deck seats 61 inside and 36 outside. All exterior seats on this deck are protected from the sun by the deck overhead. The roof deck seats 48.
Dimensions
Length Overall: 29.3m
Length Waterline: 29.3m
Beam Overall: 8m
Draft (hull): 1.2m
Draft (prop): 1.5m
Depth: 2.5m
Construction: Marine grade aluminum
Capacities
Fuel Oil: 4,000 liters
Fresh Water: 1250 liters
Sullage: 500 liters
Passengers: 280
Crew: 5
Propulsion and Performance
Speed (Service at 85% MCR at full load): 24 knots
Main Engines: 2 x Yanmar 6AYM-WGT
Power: 2 x 670kW at 1,938rpm
Propulsion: 2 x propellers
Generators: 2 x Izuzu 90kVA
Regulatory
Flag: Australia
Class / Survey: NSCV 1C