Sydney’s Newest Ferry Begins Operations

A newbuild 27-meter catamaran passenger ferry has been delivered to the Australian Public Company Sealink, and has commenced operations on Sydney Harbor.

Designed by Incat Crowther and built by Aluminium Marine, Nancy Wake is a 280 passenger vessel accommodating 198 passengers inside and 82 outside.

Nancy Wake is the fourth vessel of this design, which includes Incat Crowther’s new generation propeller tunnel which reduces draft and offers a flat transom to integrate with standard fixed or active interceptor systems. Fuel consumption is also reduced, the designer said.

The ferry is fitted with a pair of Yanmar 6AYM-WGT main engines, each producing 670kW. The vessel comfortably and efficiently operates at 25 knots at a modest MCR. According to Incat Crowther, the efficient vessel provides a significant cost advantage operating in the highly-competitive Sydney Harbor environment

Nancy Wake’ main deck features a large open aft deck, with three bathrooms. Large double doors lead to the main cabin, where 137 passengers are seated. There is a large kiosk/bar aft, and mid-ship boarding doors. Forward doors lead to a fully enclosed foredeck, offering operational flexibility. Upstairs, the mid deck seats 61 inside and 36 outside. All exterior seats on this deck are protected from the sun by the deck overhead. The roof deck seats 48.

Dimensions

Length Overall: 29.3m

Length Waterline: 29.3m

Beam Overall: 8m

Draft (hull): 1.2m

Draft (prop): 1.5m

Depth: 2.5m

Construction: Marine grade aluminum

Capacities

Fuel Oil: 4,000 liters

Fresh Water: 1250 liters

Sullage: 500 liters

Passengers: 280

Crew: 5

Propulsion and Performance

Speed (Service at 85% MCR at full load): 24 knots

Main Engines: 2 x Yanmar 6AYM-WGT

Power: 2 x 670kW at 1,938rpm

Propulsion: 2 x propellers

Generators: 2 x Izuzu 90kVA

Regulatory

Flag: Australia

Class / Survey: NSCV 1C