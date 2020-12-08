Opus Marine Orders Damen Crew Transfer Vessel

Damen Shipyards Group said it signed a contract with Opus Marine for the delivery of a Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710, to be named Allegro. The company will operate the vessel in support of its charterers, serving the offshore wind industry in the German section of the North Sea.

At the time of the contract signing, the FCS 2710 was already being constructed for stock at Damen’s yard, and the vessel will be delivered to Opus Marine in March.

Opus Marine operates a fleet of crew transfer vessels, among which is Verdi a Damen FCS 2610 and predecessor to the FCS 2710.

The FCS 2710 builds on the success of this design. It draws on the same Twin Axe bow to provide safe, comfortable transportation even in rough seas, Damen said. The vessel’s 1 meter increased height above the water allows the FCS 2710 to operate in water over 2 meters wave height, significantly increasing uptime, the builder added. The FCS 2710 also offers additional deck space, tank capacity and accommodation.

When Opus Marine wanted to increase its fleet it turned to Damen based on its previous experience, managing director Bernhard Messer said: “We didn’t see any reason to change this winning team. It is our goal to provide the best CTV service to our clients, which we can only do with the best boats. If the going gets tough, Damen has proven itself to be an impressively reliable partner with an outstanding back office performance and technical support throughout.”