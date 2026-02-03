OrbitMI Appoints Andrew Redfern as Sales Director, Nordics & Americas

OrbitMI, a provider of maritime SaaS software, announced the appointment of Andrew Redfern as Sales Director for the Nordic & Americas region. In this role, Redfern will lead OrbitMI’s commercial growth across Northern Europe, working with shipowners, operators, and commercial teams to deliver measurable operational and financial results.

Redfern brings more than a decade of experience spanning maritime technology, commercial strategy, and financial analysis. Most recently, he served in senior sales leadership roles at ZeroNorth, where he led sales across Northern Europe and the Americas and played a role in scaling digital bunker and voyage-related solutions. Prior to that, he held positions in business innovation and analytics at Swire Bulk and Western Bulk, building a foundation in vessel economics, performance analysis, and customer-facing commercial work.

Based in Oslo, Redfern will focus on strengthening relationships with existing customers, expanding OrbitMI’s footprint particularly among Nordic shipowners and operators, and supporting customers as they connect voyage optimization, performance, and reporting workflows across their organizations.

“I’m excited to join OrbitMI for two main reasons. Firstly, it is clear that the industry is demanding clearer insight, better integration, and real operational and financial impact from the technology it bets on. Secondly, OrbitMI’s customer centric and modern platform with connected workflows is exactly what I have experienced operators and shipowners have been looking for,” said Redfern. “I look forward to working with customers, contacts, new and old across the region in demonstrating why betting on OrbitMI is a sure thing.”

Redfern is fluent in English, Norwegian, and Spanish and holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Bath.