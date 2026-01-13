OrbitMI Appoints Kazuo Yamashita as Business Development Partner for Japan

OrbitMI, a provider of maritime SaaS and a voyage optimization platform used by shipowners and operators worldwide, announced its expansion in Japan to support its growing customer base and expanding partner ecosystem in the region.

To lead its Japan presence, OrbitMI has appointed Kazuo Yamashita as Business Development Partner, Japan. Yamashita-san will oversee business development, partnerships, and market activation, serving as OrbitMI’s exclusive representative in the country.

Yamashita-san brings more than four decades of experience in the maritime and offshore sectors, including senior leadership roles in global classification and major commercial shipping organizations. Before joining OrbitMI, he served as Chief Executive for Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas Japan Co., Ltd. from 2016 to 2025. Prior to that, he spent 35 years with Mitsui & Co., Ltd., where he held responsibilities across maritime and offshore operations, commercial development, and international postings in Morocco and Algeria. In addition to his new role with OrbitMI, Yamashita is President of Bussole Marine & Offshore LLC., based in Tokyo.

Yamashita-san will focus on supporting Japanese shipowners and operators as they navigate increasingly complex operational and regulatory demands, including CII, EU ETS, and FuelEU Maritime. OrbitMI’s platform helps customers improve daily reporting, strengthen data quality, and optimize voyages by connecting multiple operational systems into a unified workflow.

“I am pleased to represent OrbitMI in Japan and to help bring their proven solutions to more companies across the maritime industry,” said Kazuo Yamashita. “Japanese operators are looking for ways to ensure accuracy in reporting, reduce operational friction, and make more timely decisions. OrbitMI’s approach—grounded in data integrity, integration, and practical workflows—aligns well with the needs of this market.”

The expansion into Japan follows a period of increased activity for OrbitMI in Asia, including new customer engagements, expanded collaboration with classification societies, and participation in regional events focused on performance optimization and digital transformation.