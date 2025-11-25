OrbitMI Launches Vessel Reporting Analysis to Strengthen Data Quality, Help Shipowners Meet Industry Standards

OrbitMI, a leading provider of maritime SaaS software, announced the launch of its Vessel Reporting Analysis, a structured assessment designed to help shipowners and operators understand how closely their vessel reports align with industry vessel reporting standards. The assessment identifies data gaps that affect compliance, operational efficiency, and the accuracy of performance and emissions reporting.

As more maritime workflows depend on reliable data—across compliance, chartering, operations, and commercial decision-making—the need for consistent, standards-aligned vessel reporting has grown significantly. Even small inconsistencies in noon reports can slow down compliance processes, create manual rework, and weaken optimization models. The Vessel Reporting Analysis gives operators a clear picture of where their reports stand and what adjustments will deliver the greatest impact.

The Vessel Reporting Analysis provides:

A structured review of noon reports, voyage data, fuel entries, and key operational fields

A comparison of current reporting practices against the OVD standard

A clear summary of missing or inconsistent data

Practical recommendations to increase data quality and consistency

Insight into how standardized data supports both compliance requirements and operational decision-making

The Vessel Reporting Analysis is available now through OrbitMI’s landing page. Shipowners and operators attending Smart Maritime Network Singapore can meet with OrbitMI’s team to learn more about the offering.