Orion Wins Contract to Replace Dry Dock at Grand Bahama Shipyard

Construction and engineering company Orion Group Holdings announced it has been awarded a contract worth more than $100 million for the turnkey design-build of a replacement dry dock at the Grand Bahama Shipyard, situated in Grand Bahama, Bahamas.

The scope of work includes marine works and infrastructure construction, dredging, creating new mooring facilities and providing enhancements to shore stability. In addition, Orion will modify and extend service piers for the installation of two cutting-edge floating dry docks, which are among the largest in the western hemisphere. The project is set to commence immediately and will conclude in late 2025. Orion said it will be working with Bahamian subcontractors on the project.

Grand Bahama Shipyard is the largest ship repair facility in the Caribbean, capable of docking any type of seagoing vessel up to 300 meters in length.

Travis Boone, president and CEO of Orion Group Holdings, said, “When completed, the Grand Bahama dry docks will be a milestone in the maritime industry. With this enormous undertaking, Grand Bahama Shipyard will have the first floating dry docks for the Atlantic region capable of lifting the largest cruise ships in the world. The installation of two state-of-the-art floating dry docks, categorized as XL and Mega XL, promises substantial efficiency and cost savings for GBSL’s customers.”

Boone added, “As part of our strategic plan, we have been focused on strengthening our business development efforts and I am very proud of the energy and impact our expanded team is having on our business. In addition to this project award in the Bahamas for Marine, we also recently received new awards totaling $121 million, comprised of $50.8 million in the Concrete segment and $68.5 million in our Marine segment.”