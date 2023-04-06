OSG Crew Rescues 12 people in Gulf of Mexico

Florida’s Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) has applauded the efforts of the crew of its vessel the Overseas Long Beach in rescuing 12 people on a vessel in distress.

The Overseas Long Beach was on a voyage from Corpus Christi to Jacksonville when it found the boat. The people appeared to be out of food, water, and fuel and in need of medical assistance. In coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Sector New Orleans, the Master and crew of the Overseas Long Beach established communication with the distressed vessel, maneuvered safely alongside the craft, and completed the safe transfer of the passengers to the ship.

Once onboard, a crew member acted as an interpreter and determined that the distressed vessel's occupants only had a half gallon of water left and had been without food for six to seven days. They had been at sea for 12 days headed for Mexico. A security search and first-aid evaluations were completed, and the sea goers were set up in the crew lounge with mattresses, blankets, water, and food.

“Captain Boldemann and the crew of the Overseas Long Beach did an excellent job of ship handling and upholding the customary law of the sea to help persons whose vessels are in distress,” says Sam Norton, CEO and President of OSG. “The actions of our Captain and his crew are exemplary and deserve praise. On behalf of the OSG Board of Directors, we want to express our gratitude and appreciation for the prompt, professional, and humane manner in which they handled this rescue.”

On April 1, the 12 were all safely transferred to a USCG cutter. The Master of the Overseas Long Beach stated, “The crew did a remarkable job with this - every single person. They demonstrated compassion for the people and took great care of them. OSG is very proud of the crew’s efforts.”



