Oslo Bulk Adopts BERG Propulsion for EEXI Compliance

Bulkship Management, the Oslo-based ship manager with a specialty in geared vessels, has confirmed a significant contract to implement Berg Propulsion’s ‘EPL for EEXI’ power limitation solution across 10 ships trading in US Gulf and Caribbean waters.

Submitted to the class for approval, the Berg Engine Power Limitation solution is of particular benefit to the many ships whose performance requires only moderate adjustment to meet IMO Energy Efficiency for eXisting ships Index (EEXI) needs.

Berg’s EPL (engine power limiter) is a software-based solution which works with the supplier’s MPC800 control system to limit propeller pitch. Requiring no additional sensors, signals are sent by the BERG EPL to the ship’s controllable pitch propeller (CPP), where brake torque is reduced until the engine power reaches its approved range. The information can be used to verify that attained EEXI matches required EEXI, once entered into the IMO’s data collection system (DCS).

According to the manufacturer, a pilot technical assessment of the 8,036 dwt Bulkship vessel Oslo Bulk 6 indicated that EEXI needs would be satisfied by derating its main engine to comply with the new regulations. Sea trials covering the Berg EPL’s limiting effect on the ship’s Berg MPP950 CPP brought DNV acceptance of the system’s performance as an effective EPL solution. Bulkship has now confirmed orders to install across nine more ships.



Image courtesy Berg/Bulkship Management