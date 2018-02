Related News

Transocean Upbeat About Offshore Recovery, Despite Quarterly Loss

Drilling contractor Transocean Ltd on Wednesday expressed optimism about a recovery in offshore drilling activity this year…

Hamburg Port Authority Tests 5G with Deutsche Telekom, Nokia

Hamburg Port Authority has joined forces with Deutsche Telekom and Nokia to test 5G applications at the Port of Hamburg.

Navy's Newest Expeditionary Fast Transport Ship Named

The U.S. Navy’s next Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) ship will be named USNS Newport (T-EPF 12), announced Secretary of the Navy Richard V.

Cummins Unveils New EPA Tier 3 Marine Generator

Cummins Inc. has expanded the power range of its U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 3 certified marine generator product line.

UN Environment Visits IMO

​When it comes to ocean protection and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals, International Maritime Organization…

Policy Planning Lessons for Maritime Students

Students from the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) in Malta are being introduced to key policy planning issues…

Eni Ramping up Production at Zohr Field

Production from Egypt's huge Zohr offshore gas field in the Mediterranean will reach 2.9 billion cubic feet per day by mid-2019, Italy's Eni said on Monday. Speaking at an industry event in Cairo…

Seas to Continue Rising Even if Climate Goals Are Met

Sea levels will rise between 0.7 and 1.2 metres (27-47 inches) in the next two centuries even if governments end the fossil…

UK Port's Post-Brexit Health Concern

British Ports Association warned that without agreements on cross-border environmental health standards there could be major…

BSEE Responds to Oil Platform Fatality in the GOM

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the fatality of a platform worker…

Navy, NASA Complete Underway Recovery Test

With their main role of conducting amphibious operations, San Antonio-class ships have unique capabilities that make them…