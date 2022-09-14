OXE Marine Boosts Its US Presence

OXE Marine, manufacturer of the OXE Diesel outboard engine, announced it has expanded its global distributor and dealer network with the addition of eight new partners across North and South America.

The company said it has signed on distributors and dealers of OXE Diesel: BCI Marine (Canada), ADR Power Systems (FL, GA), So Cal Maritime (CA), Stanley Parts (TX), Dalco Power (Puerto Rico), Nixon Power (TN), Advanced Diesel (FL), and Phoenix Marine (AL).

Jeremy Davis, OXE Marine's director of global sales, states, "We've seen a shift in the recent months where the interest has grown expeditiously with our product line. Developing our global sales and service network is key to our continued growth trajectory."