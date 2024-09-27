Pacific Maritime Towboat Repowered

Pacific Maritime Group said its harbor towboat S. Bass harbor has recently completed a full repower at Bay Ship in Alameda, Calif. and is back in action in San Diego, Long Beach and the Bay Area.

The repower involved installing new EPA Tier 3 Mitsubishi S12R-Y3MPTAW engines, and Twin Disc 540 transmissions which were supplied by Dee Finley Diesel Repair, and installed new exhaust, water coolers, custom critical grade mufflers, aftercooler, reservoir system, propeller shafts and dripless shaft seal system that were designed and manufactured by Bay Ship.

The 60-foot S. Bass was repowered to revitalize performance and reduce noise levels, Pacific Maritime Group said. The twin Tier 3 engines improve fuel efficiency, while significantly reducing CO2 and black carbon emissions. CARB compliance means that equipment meets the current emission standards set by the California Air Resource Board.

Built by Master Marine Shipbuilding in 1961, S. Bass typically works in San Diego or Los Angeles/Long Beach and also routinely pushes dredge and material barges between San Francisco and Sacramento.