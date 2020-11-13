Pakistan Navy Commissions New Corvette

The Pakistan Navy commissioned its new Corvette PNS Tabuk at the Port of Constanta, Romania, on Thursday.

The ship, a Damen OPV 1900, is part of a two vessel order with Damen, signed by the Pakistan Ministry of Defense in 2017. Both ships are built at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania. The first vessel, PNS Yarmook, joined the Pakistan Navy’s fleet in February this year.

Like her sister vessel, PNS Tabuk is a multipurpose, highly adaptable platform, capable of performing a wide variety of operations in a complex maritime environment. She is able to launch a helicopter and a unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), as well as two rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIB) simultaneously.

The shipbuilder said it will continue to provide support to PNS Tabuk during service.

Damen’s yard in Galati has built more than 40 vessels for the defence and security segment, including the last seven complex naval vessels for the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Stefan cel Mare offshore patrol vessel, the flagship of the Romanian Border Police.