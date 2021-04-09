Panama Canal Authority Taps Kongsberg for New Navigation Simulators

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP), which manages the 82 kilometers long Panama Canal that connects the Atlantic Ocean with the Pacific Ocean, has awarded Kongsberg Digital a contract to upgrade and extend the K-Sim Navigation simulators based in SIDMAR; the Center for Simulation, Research and Maritime Development of the Panama Canal Authority.

Equipped with the new technology, the Panama City-based center will be able to include multiple vessels in training scenarios and extend the realism of the simulator training provided for pilots and tug masters, Kongsberg Digital said, adding that the upgrade, scheduled for August 2021, would involve a broad scope of delivery.

The center’s main K-Sim Navigation simulator will be upgraded with new visual image generation and display/projection systems, and an array of new consoles and hardware (HW) panels.

In addition, Kongsberg Digital said, a unique new floor projection system will be installed to replicate the port and starboard views from the bridge wings. This feature will allow trainee officers on the main bridge to monitor the tugs and pilot boats in – for example – demanding port and tug maneuvering scenarios with vessels in close proximity. SIDMAR uses Kongsberg's K-Sim simulators to train pilots and tug masters - Credit: Kongberg Digital

Also, two new K-Sim Navigation bridge simulators are included with the delivery.

One will be configured specifically to duplicate a full-mission tugboat bridge with the capability of simulating various types of tug propulsion systems including Voith, Schottel, and Azimuthing Stern Drive (ASD).

"The 360° vertical displays on the new bridge simulators will enable student tug masters and pilots to train together with the crew members on the main bridge, while a new CCTV system and KONGSBERG’s award-winning instructor stations will make the creation and individual assessment of exercises more accurate than ever," Kongsberg Digital said.

“We’ve enjoyed a fruitful working relationship with the Panama Canal Authority for many years,” adds Andreas Jagtøyen, EVP, Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital, “and it’s very satisfying to know that we can continue providing SIDMAR with our cutting-edge simulation technology, which now will be integrated for multi-vessel training scenarios. The commitment the Authority has shown with this large-scale K-Sim extension and upgrade confirms its faith in our simulation technology and bodes very well for our ongoing mutual development.”