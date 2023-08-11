Marine Link
Saturday, August 12, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Panama-flagged Tanker Catches Fire Near Iranian Coast

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 11, 2023

Credit: Alexander/AdobeStock

Credit: Alexander/AdobeStock

A Panama-flagged tanker called White Pearl has caught fire near Assaluyeh on Iran's Gulf coast, Iranian state media reported on Thursday, adding that all crew members were safe.

"Twenty-two of the ship's crew have been rescued by Iranian rescue teams after the ship's captain requested assistance from the port authorities," state TV quoted a local ports official as saying. 

The official said that the tanker, carrying 40,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas, had experienced "a problem in the engine room due to a fire."

Panama's vessel registry, the world's largest, has withdrawn its flag from 136 ships linked to Iran's state oil company in the last four years, the country's maritime authority said in January. 


(Reuters - Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by Hugh Lawson and Conor Humphries)

Marine News explores steps being taken by the maritime industry to slash emissions and steer toward greener horizons.
Read the Magazine

WETA's Bay Ferry 2050: Water Transit Reimagined

Greening the US Federal Fleet

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week