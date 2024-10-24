Paris MoU Raises Fire Door Concerns

The Paris MoU has raised concerns about fire safety, specifically fire doors, after the results of two previous concentrated inspection campaigns found a high level of non-compliance.

The results of a concentrated inspection campaign on Fire Safety held from September 1 to November 30, 2023 were shared with the industry.

Overall, compliance appeared to be satisfactory, however the result was less favorable on two specific topics; good working condition of fire doors (9.3% non-compliance) and fire drills (9.2% non-compliance).

In the press release issued at the time, the Paris MoU indicated that it expected the industry to give these issues the necessary attention.

As part of the ongoing investigation into possible efficiency improvements regarding inspection campaigns, the member authorities of the Paris MoU then held an unannounced focused inspection campaign on fire doors from July 1 to 28, 2024. For this, a non-compliance rate of 13.9% was recorded, with 30% considered to be a lack of implementation of the ISM Code.

The Paris MoU is therefore calling on industry to take appropriate measures to rectify the situation.



