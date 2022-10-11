Parker Towing Acquires General Marine Services

Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based barging company Parker Towing Company on Tuesday announced it has acquired Baton Rouge, La.-based tank barge operator General Marine Services (GMS).

GMS operates a fleet of liquid tank barges and towboats and provides services to customers in the refining industry. For Parker Towing the acquisition expands its tank barge division and fits into its strategy to continue to diversify and grow from a traditionally dry cargo carrier, the company said.

“Gene Moore and GMS have a long-standing reputation of providing high-quality service to its customers. By acquiring GMS, Parker Towing will be able to offer a broader array of services to current and future customers,” said Tim Parker III, president of Parker Towing Company.

The GMS management team will continue in their current roles.

Gene Moore, president of GMS, said, “GMS shares many of the same core values as Parker Towing Company with a focus on providing high-quality customer service, and a commitment to safety and sustainability. GMS is excited to partner with Parker Towing and to work with their senior management team.”