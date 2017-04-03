MOL Participated in MLIT R&D Support Projects

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced that its "Project for Establishing a System to Visualize onboard environments utilizing ICT" was selected by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) as part of the ministry's projects for "2017 MLIT R&D Support Projects for Advanced Safety Technology of Vessels."

The project covers parts of the technologies used in MOL's R&D project, "ISHIN NEXT - MOL SMART SHIP PROJECT" , announced in November 2016, which aims to reduce workplace accidents onboard, reduce the workload of seafarers, and enhance crew operation and technical skills.

This is the second consecutive year MOL has been selected for MLIT's project. These projects are also undertaken as joint research studies with Nippon Kaiji Kyokai(ClassNK).

The MOL Group strives to be the company of choice in the logistics business, providing services tailored for their customers that make full use of the possibilities ICT offers. These include leading-edge technological developments such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), which have outstanding potential in the logistics business.