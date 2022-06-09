Partners Aim to Advance Augmented Data in Ship Operations

Classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) said it is working with Laskaridis Shipping and smart tool provider METIS Cyberspace Technology on a pilot project to develop and apply a new BV SMART 3 Class notation covering the use of augmented data in ship operations.

Modern ships increasingly use smart systems designed to improve their operational efficiency. As part of its strategy to support maritime digitalization, BV has developed a framework of SMART notations for ships which provide consistent and uniform standards for the ‘smart’ techniques used to monitor and improve fleet performance.

In a new ‘Smartship’ pilot project, BV is working with Laskaridis Shipping and METIS to develop a range of additional class notations adapted to the latest advances in digitalization technology, with a focus on the augmented ship. The SMART 3 notation will also cover ship to shore connectivity, remote decision support and remote operations.

Paillette Palaiologou, Vice President for Southeast Europe, Black Sea & Adriatic Zone at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said, “Digitalization is transforming the maritime industry, bringing new challenges and opportunities. The new range of notations will help advance the journey towards more digitalized and autonomous ships. . . Collaboration is essential to help progress new technologies and to support the industry transition.”

Laskaridis Shipping has been at the forefront of applying the advanced real-time monitoring solutions which help to optimize ship efficiency and minimize environmental impacts. George Christopoulos, Chief Operating Officer, Laskaridis Shipping, said, “We have committed to being at the forefront of maritime digitalization based on the gains these technologies deliver in operational excellence and enhanced ship sustainability.”

METIS Cyberspace Technology SA specializes in data acquisition, real-time performance monitoring and intelligent analytics for the maritime industry, using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Mike Konstantinidis, Chief Executive Officer, METIS, said, “Collaboration in this part of the SMART certification program confirms BV’s recognition of METIS intelligent analytics as fully ready to secure the rewards of shipping’s digital future. We would also like to acknowledge the vital role forward-thinking shipping companies like Laskaridis Shipping play in delivering the true benefits of maritime digitalization.”