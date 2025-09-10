Partners Collaborate on Green Ammonia FPSO

Wison New Energies and H2Carrier have launched a new initiative aimed at reducing costs in the production of green ammonia.

The collaboration aims at the complete delivery of a 500MW FPSO for producing green ammonia in the north of Norway.

The companies aim to reduce costs through innovation, scale, and standardization in resource rich environments with a low cost of electricity.

The cost gap between production of clean fuels and fossil alternatives remains too large despite subsidies and public support, say the companies. Several clean fuel projects, including hydrogen and ammonia, have been cancelled or postponed in recent months.

Wison is uniquely positioned to provide engineering and design, as well as cost effective construction and integration of the works for the green ammonia FPSO. Based on years of EPCIC experience and an excellent track record from floating production vessels, including FPSO and FLNG, Wison says it will accelerate the time to market and reduce risk by being an end-to-end partner.

H2Carrier brings several years of experience from floating production of green ammonia, both from the technical side and as a project developer of complete value chains for floating production of hydrogen derivatives.

The selected solution was developed based on experiences from FPSO and FLNG to bring low-cost renewable energy to the end user in a safe and efficient manner using existing and well proven technologies, and has the benefit of minimizing the environmental footprint on land.

“Wison clearly sees power-to-X (P2X) in general and green ammonia specifically as a strategic pillar for growth, and this collaboration confirms our commitment in this direction. We strongly believe in the advantages of this project developed in Norway by H2Carrier, as Norway has always been at the forefront of green developments and is privileged to have one of the largest ship owning bases in the world, an industry with a clear and stated commitment to net-zero,” says Dr. Huang Yi, President of Europe, Wison New Energies.

“By using remote, low-cost renewable energy in combination with cost-optimized construction, integration and project execution, we aim to achieve the most competitive production cost of green ammonia,” says Mårten Lunde, CEO of H2Carrier AS. “This project, as well as our portfolio of international large-scale projects based on the use of the P2XFloater™, will enable standardization and replicability which are key factors for achieving efficiencies in construction, integration and project execution. The solution will also enable a shortening of the project cycle time for new P2X developments and thus contribute to improved returns.”



