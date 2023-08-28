Partners to Demonstrate Offshore Charging of SOVs

Danish offshore charging solutions company Stillstrom has signed an MoU with UK offshore support vessel operator North Star to accelerate the adoption of offshore charging and vessel electrification technologies for service operation vessels (SOVs) in the offshore wind sector.

Stillstrom’s charging solutions will enable North Star's growing SOV fleet to recharge their battery systems using wind energy while in the field.

By combining their expertise and resources, the two companies will promote hybrid and full-electric vessels and charging solutions to offshore wind developers, enabling decarbonized operations and improved efficiency.

Matthew Gordon, CEO of North Star, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Working in concert with Stillstrom aligns with our commitment to minimizing the environmental impact of our operations. We look forward to working closely to explore and to implement advanced charging and electrification solutions that optimize our vessel performance while significantly reducing our carbon footprint.”