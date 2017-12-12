ABS Partnership Enhances Safety in Ghana’s Offshore Industry

ABS, a leading provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, formed a joint venture with Notabene Classification Limited to offer regulatory and technical support services, including key classification services to the upstream oil and gas market in Ghana.

“This joint venture is an important milestone and demonstrates our strong commitment to advancing safety in all parts of the globe,” said ABS Executive Vice President, Global Offshore, Kenneth Richardson. “By working closely with our local partners, we will effectively deliver the classification, verification and certification services the offshore industry needs to operate more safely and efficiently.”

The ABS and Notabene Classification Limited joint venture will operate under the name ABS Ghana Upstream Limited. With this joint venture, ABS continues to provide technical, integrity test and inspection services in the upstream oil and gas industry in Ghana as it has since 2010.