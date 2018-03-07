Montgomery McCracken Names Two Maritime Attorneys to Firm Partnership

Montgomery McCracken announced it has named attorneys Robert E. O’Connor and Davis Lee Wright to the firm’s partnership. O’Connor, located in the firm’s New York office, was previously an associate. Wright, who is located in the firm’s Wilmington office, was of counsel.

O’Connor is a general litigator and a member of the firm’s Maritime and Transportation practice group. He represents insurers, owners and operators of vessels, and marine fuel suppliers among others. O’Connor also specializes in environmental matters relating to oil pollution and coral damage under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, emissions regulations under MARPOL, and criminal investigations under the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships. In addition, he has significant experience handling claims arising from major marine casualties such as collisions, allisions and fires under the Carriage of Goods by Sea Act and the Shipowners’ Limitation of Liability Act. Recently, O’Connor was lead counsel to one of the world’s largest marine fuel suppliers in connection with its bankruptcy proceedings and related litigation.

Wright is a member of the firm’s Creditors’ Rights and Bankruptcy and Maritime and Transportation practice groups with experience in corporate restructurings and maritime bankruptcies. He has represented secured and unsecured creditors, creditors’ committees, committee members, trustees and debtors in numerous proceedings under Chapter 7, 11 and 15 of the Bankruptcy Code. In addition, he has represented public and private companies in all aspects of their restructuring efforts, including out-of-court work-outs, “prepackaged” bankruptcies, and traditional reorganizations. He routinely counsels clients on the potential impact another entity’s insolvency or bankruptcy may have on business relationships, prospective and existing contracts and agreements, and bankruptcy-specific litigation. Recently, Wright was lead counsel to one of the world’s largest marine fuel suppliers in connection with its bankruptcy proceedings and related litigation, and represented several clients in other maritime-related bankruptcies pending throughout the country.