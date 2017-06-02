Norad - IMO Partnerships to Protect Marine Environment

International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s highly successful collaboration with the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) to deliver technical cooperation activities was in the spotlight in Oslo this week (30-31 May).

In addition to the annual IMO-Norad projects review meeting, IMO presented the Organization and its technical cooperation programme to senior officials from Norwegian ministries and NGOs (Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, Ministry of Climate and Environment, and WWF Norway), highlighting in particular the IMO-Norad East Asia Project, which helped build capacity to implement IMO environment-protection conventions in six participating countries – with a view to identifying further cooperation opportunities.

IMO and Norad have a continuing and fruitful arrangement under which Norad has funded a number of important marine environment projects within the IMO Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme.

IMO was represented in Oslo by Jose Matheickal, Jonathan Pace, Helen Buni, Youngso Kim and Jun Sun.