The Pasha Group Acquires Assets of MacMillan-Piper LLC, Tacoma Transload LLC

The Pasha Group, together with The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), announced Pasha Logistics LLC’s acquisition of certain assets of MacMillan-Piper LLC and Tacoma Transload LLC.

The expansion follows the successful completion of an asset purchase agreement with the court-appointed Receiver for GSC Enterprises, Inc., which included certain assets of MacMillan-Piper LLC—a Pacific Northwest specialty transloader—and Tacoma Transload LLC. This milestone marks an expansion of the company’s West Coast footprint with a robust network of proprietary rail transload facilities, enhanced warehousing capacity, and specialized expertise in handling commodities including agriculture, paper, lumber, steel, and dry bulk.

The new Pasha Logistics operations will serve as a critical logistics hub for importers, exporters, and intermodal partners, providing reliable access to global markets through the ports ofSeattle and Tacoma.