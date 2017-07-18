New Passenger Vessel Delivered to Majestic Ferries

Majestic Ferries’ fleet continues to grow with the delivery of Majestic Dream, the first of a new class of Incat Crowther-designed fuel-efficient 39m HSC compliant passenger vessels.
Majestic Ferries operates vessels between Singapore and Batam in a competitive marketplace. The operator worked with Incat Crowther to develop a cost-effective vessel that offers comfort, performance and fuel consumption superior to that of the competition. This process saw the construction of a trio of 33m vessels; Majestic 7, Majestic 8 and Majestic 9.
Since introducing the catamaran service, Majestic Ferries has grown its market share, validating the development effort, and triggering the commissioning of additional vessels to a larger design.
Majestic Dream is the first of these higher capacity vessels. With an extra 1.5m beam and 6m more length, Majestic Dream increases passenger capacity to 317. In a similar configuration to the 33m vessels, Majestic Dream features toilets aft and midship boarding doors and adjacent luggage storage, with all passengers on a single deck. Majestic Dream also adds a pair of VIP rooms featuring private accommodation in larger seats.
Fitted with larger MTU 16V2000 M72 main engines, Majestic Dream achieved a loaded speed 32 knots on trials and cruises at speed of 28 knots at less than 85 percent MCR. The vessel is fully compliant with the HCS Code.
Majestic Dream will be joined by a sister ship later in 2017, with further vessels under construction.
Principal Dimensions
Length Overall: 39m
Length Waterline: 38.7m
Beam Overall: 10m
Draft (hull): 1.16m
Draft (prop): 2.03m
Depth: 3.25m
Construction: Marine grade aluminum
Capacities
Fuel Oil: 7,000 liters
Fresh Water: 2,000 liters
Sullage: 1,000 liters
Passengers: 317
Crew: 8
Propulsion and Performance
Speed (Service): 28 knots
Speed (Max): 32 knots
Main Engines: 2 x MTU 16V2000 M72
Power: 2 x 1,440kW at 2,250rpm
Propulsion: 2 x Propellers
Generators: 2 x CAT C4.4 ACERT 99kW 50Hz
Regulatory
Flag: Singapore
Class / Survey: BV 1 + Hull + Mach Passenger Vessel Coastal Waters