Passenger Ferry Grounds Near Maui

A passenger ferry has run aground near the entrance to Maui's Maalaea Harbor, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

At 5:05 a.m. on Monday, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received notification from the 55-foot ferry Expeditions Five, which had run aground with three crew members on board.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine broadcast to mariners and dispatched a 29-foot Response Boat-small crew from Station Maui. The Station Maui crew confirmed that the vessel was hard aground with their anchor deployed and the vessel’s hull was intact.

The Expedition Five has a maximum diesel fuel capacity of 250-gallons, but there is no sheen or pollution reported coming from the vessel, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said it will continue to monitor the situation as the vessel’s management works with its insurance company to coordinate a salvage plan.

Expeditions Five is operated by Hone Heke Corporation, shuttling passengers between Lahaina, located on the island of Maui and Manele Harbor on the island of Lanai.