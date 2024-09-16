PaxOcean Bags Order to Build Up to 10 New MPSVs

Shipbuilder PaxOcean announced it has signed a contract with an undisclosed Greek shipowner for the construction of up to 10 multipurpose service vessels (MPSV).

The significant order comes as demand rises across the offshore support vessel (OSV) sector.

PaxOcean, part of Singapore-based Kuok Maritime Group, said the "state-of-the-art" vessels will be built at its yard in Zhoushan, China, for scheduled delivery from third quarter of 2026 onward.

Designed by Salt Ship Design of Norway, the 5,000 DWT capacity vessels will feature dynamic positioning (DP2 ) and will incorporate "the latest advancements in offshore vessel technology", PaxOcean said.