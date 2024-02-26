Pelagus 3D and Doosan Enerbility Forge Additive Manufacturing Alliance

Pelagus 3D, a joint venture company of thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen, and Doosan Enerbility signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance the adoption of on-demand additive manufacturing (AM) in Korea’s maritime and offshore industries.

The MOU was signed by Kenlip Ong, Chief Executive Officer of Pelagus 3D, and Yongjin Song, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Innovation of Doosan Enerbility, in Singapore at Pelagus 3D’s headquarters.

The collaboration brings together Pelagus 3D’s engineering expertise in AM and in-depth maritime knowledge, along with Doosan’s Enerbility’s proficiency in the OEM spare parts industry.

During a three-year term, both parties will work together to enable OEMs in Korea to implement and adopt on-demand manufacturing, addressing key supply chain issues. Pelagus 3D will provide additive manufacturing solutions, while Doosan Enerbility will facilitate the adoption of AM within the maritime OEM community.

Pelagus 3D and Doosan Enerbility will also collaborate on a variety of initiatives including AM technology exchanges, pilot testing, and adoption of the Pelagus Platform. The Pelagus Platform facilitates ease of acquiring and producing on-demand spare parts by leveraging digital warehouse management and order fulfilment capabilities. It connects OEMs and end users to manufacturing partners worldwide.



