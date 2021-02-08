Peninsula Sets a Record in First LNG Bunker Deal

Marine fuels solutions company Peninsula said its first ever liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker supply was a record breaker.

At the end of January, in partnership with PETRONAS Marine, Peninsula completed its first LNG bunker supply to H-Line Shipping in Malaysian waters, marking the first LNG bunker delivery to the world’s largest LNG-powered bulk carrier, the 180,000 dwt eco-friendly HL Green, on its inaugural voyage. At 2,760 cubic meters it ranks among the largest LNG bunker deliveries performed to date.

“Delivery took place safely and was completed within 20 hours, a record time for the quantity supplied, including the cooling down of an LNG tank,” said Nacho De Miguel, who leads Peninsula’s LNG business.

Peninsula, having recently announced the implementation of its LNG bunkering, small-scale LNG business and Global Sustainability Initiative, said it is working on multiple deals in strategic bunkering locations worldwide.

Additionally, the company said it aims to develop its own LNG bunkering vessels and is currently in discussions with several shipowners and shipyards to materialize its plan.