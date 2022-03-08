Perdana Petroleum Nets Three AHTS Charters with Petronas Carigali

Malaysian offshore services company Perdana Petroleum has secured contracts for three Anchor Handling Tug and Supply vessels with Petronas Carigali.

Perdana Nautika will provide the three AHTS vessels with crews and equipment to perform 24-hour services for assisting and/or servicing drilling rigs, offshore installation, derrick barges, towing, and anchor jobs.

Two contracts are short-term, expected to start on March 22, with the duration of up to 15 days with extension options of up to 14 days.

One contract is for up to 130 days with an extension option of up to 30 days. This contract started on February 28.

Perdana Petroleum did not say which vessels exactly it would deploy. Its website shows the company as having eight AHTS units in its fleet.

The total estimated contract values (without the extension period) are approximately RM9.6 million (around $2.3 million).



