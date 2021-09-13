Perkins Provides Aux Power to Majestic Ferries' Newbuilds

Majestic Ferries Pte Ltd has selected Perkins’ marine engines to power more of their fleet, most recently through the supply of six Perkins E70M auxiliary engines. Two engines will power the generator set onboard each of the three new Incat Crowther 42 series offering a high-speed service on the Singapore/Batam route.

“We have a good relationship with Majestic Ferries Pte Ltd,” said Danny Lim from Multico PowerDrive Pte Ltd, the Perkins distributor for Singapore. “The Perkins E70M engines do more than meet the power and application requirements, the engines are supported locally by our strong after sales support and our responsive team. We provide Majestic Ferries Pte Ltd a complete solution.”

Multico Power Drive Pte Ltd has supplied its PDM140E70HE powered by Perkins E70M engines. The E70M engine offers customers dependable power combined with core engine design to provide reliability, and quiet operation throughout the many hours of its productive life. Using the latest engine combustion technology, fuel consumption is minimized while meeting current emission standards. Customers are offered flexibility in their choice as the engine, like many in the Perkins marine range, is available in several configurations.

In 2017 Majestic 7, 8 and 9 were equipped with 100 kVA generators powered by two Perkins 4.4TW2GM auxiliary engines. Also supplied in Singapore through Multico Power Drive Pte Ltd, this latest contract will see Perkins marine engines fitted into over 10 of Majestic Ferries Pte Ltd’s rental fleet.

