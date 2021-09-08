Peter Sand Joins Xeneta as Chief Analyst

BIMCO's longtime chief shipping analyst Peter Sand is departing the trade organization to take up the chief analyst role at ocean and air freight rate benchmarking, market analytics platform and container shipping index Xeneta, the Olso-based company announced on Wednesday.

Sand joins Xeneta after over a decade at BIMCO, where he was responsible for analyzing commercial markets based on the global economic situation and its influence on trade. Prior to BIMCO, he worked with Danish shipping company D/S NORDEN as a senior analyst. He holds a Master’s in economics from the University of Copenhagen.

“We are excited to welcome a seasoned professional like Peter Sand who has extensive knowledge and successful track record in the shipping and logistics industry,” said Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund. “Peter is a staple in the market who consistently gives a fresh and global outlook into the ins and outs of the ever-changing container shipping world. His extremely well thought-through market commentaries and expert insights will serve to further position Xeneta data as the go-to-source for accurate container rate information.

Set to begin his role on November 1, Sand will be responsible for delivering expert insights to strengthen Xeneta’s intelligence software for both ocean container and air freight. His appointment comes on the heels of Xeneta successfully closing a $28.5 million Series C round at over a $130 million valuation.

“This is an exciting time to be joining a pioneer-leading company and I am fortunate to become a part of the Xeneta team at a time where the company is experiencing growth and momentum,” Sand said. “Xeneta’s groundbreaking freight rate data insights addresses industry pain points and I am eager to leverage my shipping and logistics expertise to help navigate such an unprecedented time that our sector is facing.”