Petredec Partners with Carnot on LPG Engine

Carnot has entered a strategic partnership with Petredec, a global leader in the LPG industry, to accelerate the deployment of Carnot’s next-generation engines, using LPG fuels, across the transport, maritime and power generation sectors.

The core focus of a Carnot Engine is to deliver world leading engine efficiencies. High efficiency means low fuel consumption which delivers maximum cost and emission savings to operators.

A Carnot engine is also designed to operate across a broad range of fuels, including LPG, hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, biofuels, biogas, LNG, and diesel, and can switch between fuels.

Philip Harwood, Fleet Director, Petredec and Board Member, said: “We are focused on achievable pathways that make our operations more efficient and environmentally responsible. LPG is a cleaner burning, readily available fuel, and combining it with Carnot Engines’ highly efficient engines, creates an optimal synergy to deliver cleaner power and transport at lower cost, while benefiting the environment. We are excited to fund the R&D for the LPG version of the Carnot engine and to become shareholders.”





