Petrobras Awards Acteon Mooring Services Contract

Intermoor, Acteon’s Moorings and Anchors business been awarded a new contract by Petrobras for the provision of stack-up mooring system services in Brazil.

This work will support light-workover interventions and abandonment operations on installed subsea Christmas trees across both anchored and dynamically positioned mobile offshore drilling units (MODUs) and well intervention vessels (WIVs). The assets are located in water depths from 80 to 600 metres.

A key strength of this award lies in the combined capabilities of three Acteon business lines coming together to deliver a fully integrated solution:

Intermoor will act as the contractor, managing project delivery, procurement, logistics, and all offshore mooring operations, including installation and retrieval of anchors, tethers, and subsea BOP interfaces.

2H, Acteon’s engineering consultancy, will provide engineering and analysis expertise, covering BOP tethering design support, sensor data integration, and both preoperation and realtime Global Riser Analysis, as well as the real-time riser monitoring system and General Mooring Design (PGA).

UTEC, Acteon’s Geo-services business line, will deliver the hardware and software for real-time riser monitoring, supplying subsea load links, strain sensors, junction bottles, GNSS/INS units, and topside acquisition servers to enable accurate, real-time visualisation of riser behaviour.

“This award reflects Intermoor’s strong offshore track record in Brazil and the value of Acteon’s integrated operating model. By combining the strengths of Intermoor with UTEC and 2H, we are delivering a solution that is safer, more efficient, and strategically aligned with Petrobras’ long-term goals,” said Marcos Passos, General Manager, Intermoor do Brasil.



