Friday, February 16, 2018

Petrobras Extends DOF Deal

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.
By Aiswarya Lakshmi

February 16, 2018

Skandi Admiral. Photo: DOF Group

 Norwegian shipping company DOF has been awarded an extension of a contract for one of its anchor handlers working in Brazil.

 
"DOF and Petrobras have agreed an extension of approx. 265 days for the Skandi Admiral with start-up in 9 June 2018, hence the vessel is firm until 28 February 2019," said a press release from DOF.
 
The initial contract for the vessel was awarded to DOF in late May 2017.
 
 Skandi Admiral is an AHTS (UT 741) built in 1999 and was reflagged with Brazilian flag last year.
 
Last month, Petrobras awarded DOF Subsea two new contracts for ROVs to be installed on the Skandi Angra and Skandi Paraty. The new contracts start in April 2018 and end in September and November 2020, respectively. 
 
Further, Petrobras has extended two ROV contracts for the ROVs on board Skandi Iguacu and Skandi Urca, until end of 2018. 
 
