Petrobras Orders 10th FPSO for Búzios Field

Brazilian oil and gas company Petrobras has ordered a floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel from Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters.

The FPSO, named P-82, will be deployed at the giant Búzios oil field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt area, offshore Brazil.

Worth US$3.05 billion (S$4.25 billion) the P-82 is the largest contract secured by Sembcorp Marine from Petrobras

The P-82 will have the capacity to produce up to 225 thousand barrels of oil per day, process up to 12 million m³of gas per day, and store more than 1.6 million barrels. The project foresees the interconnection of 16 wells, 9 of which are producers, and seven injectors.

The FPSO is scheduled to start operating in 2026, and it will be the tenth platform to be installed in the Búzios field, where Petrobras is the operator, with a 92.6% stake in the field, having CNOOC and CNODC as partners, with 3.7% each. Credit: Sembcorp Marine

The P-82 will be the 29th unit to go into production in the pre-salt and is part of Petrobras' new generation of platforms, which are characterized by their high production capacity and their low-carbon technologies.

The unit will incorporate the so-called closed flare technology, which, according to Petrobras, increases gas utilization in a safe and sustainable manner and prevents it from being burned into the atmosphere.

Other innovations will be the methane gas detection system, capable of acting to prevent or mitigate the risk of leaks of this compound, and the "digital twins," which consist of a virtual reproduction of the platform to enable simulations and remote tests, before it goes into operation, a factor that aims to increase safety and reliability. The FPSO will also be equipped with CCUS technology.