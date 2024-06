Related News

India Approves $9-billion Port to Boost Trade with Europe

India's cabinet approved development on Wednesday of a new deep-water port that the government said will be a crucial part…

Bulk Carrier Reportedly Sunk by Houthis in the Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi militants are believed to have sunk a second ship, the Tutor, in the Red Sea, the United Kingdom Maritime…

Ship Manager Calls on Houthis to Free Galaxy Leader Crew

Managers of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship on Tuesday renewed calls for the release of the vessel's 25 crew being held by Yemen's…

Denmark Seeks to Stop Shadow Tanker Fleet Carrying Russian Oil

Denmark is considering ways to stop a so-called shadow fleet of tankers from carrying Russian oil through the Baltic Sea, the Nordic country said on M