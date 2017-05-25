Marine Link
Gulf Petrochem Sets Up Russian & Baltic Trading Desk

Boris Kuftyrev (Photo: GP)

Gulf Petrochem Group (GP) has further strengthened its European bunkering division by establishing a Russian and Baltic trading desk within the Rotterdam office.


Boris Kuftyrev has been appointed to manage this desk overseen by Chris Todd in Europe’s largest bunkering port, Rotterdam.


Kuftyrev has in-depth knowledge and experience having previously held the position of head of sales at Gazpromneft Marine Bunker ltd. He joins GP’s ever expanding back-to-back bunker team and will specifically look to develop the group’s presence in the Russian and Baltic region.


The appointment follows the recruitment of Maxime Cramer into GP’s bunkering division earlier this year. The Rotterdam office currently caters to the group’s global customers and provides them with the supply of marine fuel products such as 380cst and LSGO in the ARA region. Supplies are carried out using exclusively time chartered barges.


The office also undertakes worldwide cargo and bunker trading and is further looking to expand its barge fleet in Europe, add a new physical area and add another trading office in Europe during the course of this year.

 

